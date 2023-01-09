The Fort Bend Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 75th anniversary on Dec. 14, 2022 at the historical St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rosenberg, Texas, with 43 members and guests attending. Regent Myra Lowrie welcome the group into the fellowship hall that was beautifully decorated with a tree adorned with ornaments containing the names and states of all of the chapter’s patriots made by the members as a summer project. Corresponding Secretary Sue Tanzberger provided the table’s decoration of greenery, silver ribbon and shiney silver candles. Seated at the head table were five state officers and chapter’s regent. On display were the chapter’s charter and the quilt made by chapter members for America’s Bicentennial .
The Celebration began with member Debbie Behling taking us on a tour of the church’s sanctuary beautifully decorated with two large trees filled with handmade ornaments called Chrismons. Debbie told the history of the sanctuary describing the stained glass windows and nativity scenes. Registrar Sherry Martin recognized our state officers, past regents and members celebrating milestone years of service to the society. Treasurer Paula Burns told the history of the chapter’s creation and Regent Lowrie spoke about our many completed projects and those coming in the future.
Past Regent Jane Ann Klawitter told the history of the quilt and explained all of the symbols found sewn all over it. A festive table containing a variety of lit trees held 14 picture frames containing the states and names of all of the chapter’s patriots. Registrar Sherry Martin created a large notebook containing a page for each member of the chapter listing their ancestors, birthday and state of service.
A delicious meal was served by the ladies of the church and we all enjoyed the lovely cake decorated in our country’s colors. The festivities ended with Chaplain Betty Von-Maszewski reading an old Irish poem, “To Bless the Space Between Us”.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.