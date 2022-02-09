6th Annual ART WALK & Motor Madness Set for April 2

Historic Richmond Association (HRA) is proud to partner with the downtown merchants to bring the 6th Annual ART WALK & Motor Madness to historic downtown Richmond on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Several events will take place along the stretch of Morton Street between 2nd to 5th Streets. Classic car enthusiasts will be able to participate in the Motor Madness car show featured at City Hall, on Morton St. between 4th and 5th Streets. For the second year Art Walk & Motor Madness brings Bark in the Park to this event- you won’t want to miss this!
Attendees will also find a selection of Artisan vendors and Food Trucks. There will be Beer & Wine available to enjoy as well as Music throughout the day. Morton Street merchants will open their stores for artists to showcase their works while working live, and art lovers/ attendees are invited to Shop & Sip wine while engaging with artists on the Art Walk! Plein air painters, Youth art projects and Sidewalk chalk art will complete the unique experience for attendees at 2022 Art Walk and Motor Madness!
This 2022 ART WALK & Motor Madness will offer something for all ages as all attendees are able to explore what Historic Downtown Richmond is offering the community on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.! For more information, email hra.rtx@gmail.com or check us out on Facebook @artwalkrichmondtx .
By the way, that's Elyse Foley of Pecan Grove (dressed as Dorothy) taking part in the first Bark in the Park competition last year. She and Toto won a first-place trophy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.