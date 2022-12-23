5 decades and counting

The congregation at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Rosenberg have decorated the chapel’s two Christmas trees with handmade Chrismons for the past 54 years.
A group of women congregants provided the symbols of Christ’s birth to the church in 1968. Each of the Chrismons symbolizes a different aspect of the birth of Christ.
“Christmas tells a story of Love, God’s plan began in Love with the birth of a Child in a stable. We have tried to express our love for the Child in symbols,” the committee stated. “May each viewer be blessed with a reflection of His Love, and may this Christmas tree inspire worship in the Lord’s house.”
The Chrismon committee comprised Joann Hartfiel, Gladys Rosenbaum, Anne Kolkmeier and Kathy Kulbelka. The Chrismon workers were made up of the Evening Women’s Guild and members of the Martha Circle.
The public is invited to view the spectacular trees and Chrismons at the church during a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
