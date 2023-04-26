48th Annual Houston Glass Club Vintage Glass & Antique Show and Sale August 19 and 20, 2023

The Houston Glass Club is pleased to announce its 48th annual Vintage Glass and Antique Show and Sale.
The show begins on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. and continues on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4: p.m.
The event will be held at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Highway 36, just south of Houston in Rosenberg.
“Glass is more delightful and sightly than any other material at this day known to man” could be a quote from a modern-day glass collector. Actually, it is part of Neri’s introduction to his Art of Glass book written in 1611. Sponsored by the Houston Glass Club, dealers carry a wide variety of depression era glass and elegant glass from companies such as Cambridge, Fostoria, Heisey, Tiffin and Imperial. American made kitchenware, pottery, and dinnerware are also featured.
The Houston Glass Club Show remains one of the top-rated and respected shows in the United States with dealers displaying rare and hard to find pieces. These dealers buy all year with this particular show in mind knowing that the patrons have discriminating tastes and expect the best and most unusual glassware to be there.
There is also a wonderful general line antique show in the second building so attendees get two shows in one! Dealers carry a wide range of general line antiques including furniture, linens, estate and costume jewelry, silver, quilts, and a myriad of other items. There is truly something for everyone! You never know what will appear at a show, and as all collectors know, that is what makes collecting such an adventure. There is also a glass repair booth on-site to repair your damaged glass, silver, ad costume jewelry items.
Admission is $7 for both days. Food concessions are available onsite and will be catered by the Crazy Cookers featuring pulled pork, burgers, nachos, frito pies, sweets and treats. The food is delicious and many customers make dining part of the show experience.
