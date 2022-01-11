3rd ANNUAL GEORGE RANCH RODEO TO HONOR FORT BEND COUNTY’S BLACK COWBOY LEGACY

RICHMOND – Discover the enduring legacy of African American cowboys in Fort Bend County history on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the third annual George Ranch Rodeo! Featuring all the favorite rodeo events (including bull-riding, team roping and steer-riding) plus kids’ activities, entertainment and vendors, this Rodeo will be a fun-filled day at the Ranch like no other!
“For more than 100 years, black cowboys played an essential role in Fort Bend County ranching operations. At the George Ranch specifically, four generations of Black Cowboys worked alongside four generations of the George family, leaving behind a rich legacy of Black Cowboy heritage that is unique to this part of Texas,” said Claire Rogers, Executive Director of Fort Bend History Association. “The Rodeo grew out of a desire to celebrate the skills and contributions of these amazing individuals.
This year’s event will showcase the history of black cowboys in Fort Bend County with a particular spotlight on the Buster Jackson and Robert and Catherine Jackson Families, who were an integral part of the George Ranch's successful cattle operation.
Debra Greenwood-Sharp, a member of the Fort Bend History Association’s Board of Trustees, said she is delighted to see these families’ ranching and rodeo accomplishments showcased for the community.
“I'm grateful – and so thankful! – for the opportunity to share and raise awareness of the legacy of the many Black Cowboys who trail blazed through history here at the George Ranch and elsewhere in Fort Bend County,” she said.
The Rodeo will feature special guest appearances by Genet Chenier, DJ R.E.M, Southern Konnection Dance Group, Iron Horse Guest Ranch, Buffalo Soldiers, and the All Glory Honor Guard. Rodeo events include bull-riding, ladies’ barrel racing, steer-wrestling, tie-down calf-roping, ladies’ steer undecorating and team roping. Children’s rodeo events include mutton-busting, barrel racing, breakaway and tie-down. The slack starts at 11 a.m. with the grand entry at 6:30 p.m. and show time at 7 p.m.
“Our committee has worked tirelessly for months to ensure a fun-filled, exciting day here at the Ranch,” Greenwood-Sharp said. “You won’t want to miss it!”
Pre-sale tickets are currently available online. General Rodeo tickets include admission to the Arena only; Advantage seats include admission to the Arena and Historical Park. Pre-sale general admission cost is $5 for children ages four through 12 and $15 for adults. Advantage seats, which include admission to the Historical Park, are $12 for children ages four through 12 and $30 for adults. At-the-gate general admission tickets are $10 for children ages four through 12 and $20 for adults. At-the-gate advantage seats, which include admission to the Historical Park, are $17 for children ages four through 12 and $35 for adults.
For more information, visit https://www.georgeranch.org/rodeo/ or call 281-343-0218.
TO SIGN UP FOR A RODEO EVENT:
The stock contractor is R.R.J. Rodeo Enterprises. Entry is via text only starting February 14 from 6-10 p.m. Text 281-217-3951 to enter. Up-to-date negative Coggins are required; please bring an extra copy to the event. Major events are $65 with $3,100 added money. Mutton-busting is $30; junior/pee-wee events are $30.
EVENT SPONSORS:
Tax Tech, Inc. • Patton Insurance and Financial Services • CenterPoint Energy • Law Office of Brian Knipling • Smith, Murdaugh, Little & Bonham, L.L.P. • Boyd Ministries • Earnest & Debra Greenwood-Sharp
COMMITTEE MEMBERS:
Co-Chairs: Debra Greenwood-Sharp and FBC Commissioner Grady Prestage
Jan Billups-Meitzen, Constance Bowie, Sierra Bowie, Paula Boyd, Mary Miller, Lauren Soliz, Patti Parish-Kaminski, Brenda Patton and Cee Cee Parker.
GENERAL INFORMATION:
The George Ranch Historical Park is located at 10215 FM 762 in Richmond. General admission for the Historical Park is $15 for adults ages 13+, $12 for seniors ages 65+ and $10 for children ages 4 to 12. Children three and under are free. Operating hours are Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.georgeranch.org or call 281-343-0218.
ABOUT THE HISTORICAL PARK:
The George Ranch Historical Park is a living history museum that showcases Texas history from the 1830s through the 1930s. The Park is anchored by four different home sites: the 1830s Jones Stock Farm, 1860s Ryon Prairie Home, 1890s Davis Victorian Mansion and 1930s George Ranch Cattle Complex. Regular activities include historic home tours, living history demonstrations, hands-on activities, cattle working and dipping vat demonstrations and more! Guests should allow three to four hours to visit the Park and should dress for the weather.
The George Ranch Historical Park is a living history partnership between the Fort Bend History Association, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, and The George Foundation, a Texas Charitable Trust.
