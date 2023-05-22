This is the 32nd year for the Czech Kolache Klobase Festival scheduled for Sat., June 10, at Riverside Hall in East Bernard, located about 45 miles southwest of Houston on U.S. 90-A.

This event brings people together to enjoy good music, good food, and to celebrate ethnic heritage and culture.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continuing nonstop until 8 p.m., this year’s festival again features a first-rate lineup of entertainers — Ennis Czech Boys, Czech & Then Some, Dujka Brothers, Red Ravens and Al Sulak’s Country Sounds.

The three-band concert at 4:30 p.m. inside the hall will feature Czech & Then Some, Dujka Brothers, and Red Ravens.

A kolache eating contest sponsored by the KJT State Office is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the pavilion.

Festival admission is $10 per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

The admission fee covers all entertainment and music provided by bands and entertainers in the hall and outdoor pavilion.

