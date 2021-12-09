Jesse and Helen Mata and their children don’t have pointy ears and they don’t wear candy cane striped stockings, but they’re some of Santa’s biggest helpers.
The Matas, who own Jesse Mata Post Office in Historic Downtown Richmond, were busy Monday preparing a shipment of letters to the North Pole.
The Matas offered children the opportunity to write to the jolly old elf during the community’s annual Miracle on Morton Street festival on Saturday.
More than 400 children wrote to St. Nick and then mailed their letters to the North Pole at Mata’s post office.
On Monday, Mata and his family mailed the letters off to the North Pole, Alaska. Santa will read each letter and respond to each child. The letters will be postmarked “North Pole.”
The Mata family has been helping Santa for the past 25 years.
“This all started because we thought it was important for children to learn how to mail off a letter,” Mata recalled. “You know, how to address a letter, where to put the return address – where the names go, where the Zip code goes — that sort of thing.”
He said it only made sense to get children to pen letters to Santa during the annual Christmas festival, held on Morton Street in front of the family post office.
The Matas provide school desks, paper, envelops and a stamp.
“You can see kids’ faces light up when they’re writing their letters to Santa, and then when they place the letter in the special North Pole collection box, they have just the biggest smiles,” he said.
Many of the children who have mailed off letters to Santa at the Mata post office are now grown up with children of their own.
“Some of the kids who once mailed off letters now return to let their children have the same experience,” he said. “They remember how fun it was when they were children and they want their own children to have the same experience. I call it, making good memories.”
After reading each child’s letter, Santa mails them a letter of his own. Here’s what Santa said in one letter:
Santa
North Pole
Dear Santa’s friend,
I received your letter and was glad to hear from you! Me and my elves have been working extra hard because there are many children who have been good this year.
YOU are one of them! I know you have tried very hard and have had a good year. I will try to bring you everything you wrote on your list if I can.
Please continue to be good at home and at school. Always listen to your parents and teachers. Do your homework everyday and make sure you do your chores too! Be sure and write me next year, I like getting your letters.
Merry Christmas!
Santa
Mata said preparing the kids’ letters for shipment to the North Pole is a lot of hard work, but well worth the effort.
“We get between 350-400 letters each Christmas and it takes awhile to get everything ready to be overnighted to the North Pole,” he said. “But we look forward to it every year. We’re pro-community and like to bring a little joy into peoples' lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.