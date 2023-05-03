The Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center in La Grange invites the public to a family Sunday Funday filled with music, food, laughter, Czech culture and remembrance during the 22nd Annual Slavnost ‘May Fest’ on May 21.
Festivities begin with a recognition ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The Czech Immigrants to Texas will be honored and the stones on the Immigrant Wall will be recognized.
A delicious chicken fried chicken dinner will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. Plenty of Czech-style desserts will also be available, along with refreshing beverages of all kinds. There will be live music from 11:30 a.m. (after the ceremony) until 4 p.m. on the deck of the main center by the Donnie Wavra & Friends Orchestra. The day’s activities also include a traditional May Pole Dance at 1:30 p.m.and demonstrations will also be done at the Zapala’s Saw Mill and Czech Newspaper Museum.
Czech founded organizations will have booths to visit for the public to learn about their great services.
The Czech Heritage Society will have activities for the children and family. There will also be plenty of opportunities to shop in the country store/pastry shop and the Kopecky Gift Shop where unique gifts for dads, grads, birthdays, newlyweds and Christmas ornaments will be found in stock year-round and much more!
Check out the Czech village
During Slavnost, tour the TCHCC Czech Village, which includes structures from the late 1800s and early 1900s depicting what life was like for Czech Texans as they began life in their new home. See the latest additions — the Czech Newspaper Museum and SPJST Lodge 19 Velehrad.
