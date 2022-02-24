Mayor Kevin Raines spoke to over 275 business owners and residents at the Central Fort Bend Chamber’s annual State of the City Rosenberg luncheon held this past Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Rosenberg Civic Center.
The theme of the Mayor’s address was The Future of Rosenberg. He noted current development projects including, the Highway 36 & Highway 59/69 development, the Rosenberg Business Park, the Village Crossing Development and the 11 new residential developments in the works within the City and ETJ areas of Rosenberg. The Mayor noted that is 2,610 acres and 7,495 new lots waiting for homes to be built on them. Mayor Raines emphasized the growth and jobs that all this development will bring to the City and ETJ areas of Rosenberg. The Mayor concluded the event with the first ever Central Fort Bend Chamber T-Shirt Toss.
This year’s State of the City luncheon was presented by Si Environmental. Underwriter sponsors included Brazos Town Center, CivilCorp, LLC, Costello, Inc., Frost Bank-Rosenberg, GFL Environmental Inc., Inspired Behavioral Health, Jones|Carter, Kaluza, Inc., MD Anderson Cancer Center, NewQuest Properties and Republic Services, Inc.
The proceeds from the event will help the Central Fort Bend Chamber uphold their mission to cultivate community connections, advocate for business and facilitate growth. For more information regarding the Chamber and its programs, you can visit the Central Fort Bend Chamber website at www.cfbca.org or call 281-342-5464.
