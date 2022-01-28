Mayor Kevin Raines
Rosenberg business owners and residents are invited to join Mayor Kevin Raines at the Central Fort Bend Chamber’s annual State of the City of Rosenberg on Feb. 17.
The luncheon will be held at the Rosenberg Civic Center, located at 3825 SH 36 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Raines will discuss the city’s major initiatives and how they positively impact Rosenberg businesses, residents, and city programs.
Raines’ speech will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.
Reservations must be made by Feb. 15.
Tickets for chamber members are $30 and tickets for the general public are $50.
Corporate tables seating eight are available for $500 and underwriter sponsorships are available for $1,000.
Reservations can be made online by visiting CFBCA.org, emailing Deirdre Buchta at dbuchta@cfbca.org or by calling 281-342-5464.
The proceeds from the event will help the Central Fort Bend Chamber uphold its mission to cultivate community connections, advocate for business and facilitate growth.
For more information regarding the chamber and its programs, visit the Central Fort Bend Chamber website at www.cfbca.org or call 281-342-5464.
