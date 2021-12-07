Before the arrival of the fall season, a special committee of the Child Advocates of Fort Bend was doggedly preparing the nonprofit’s 30th annual Christmas Home Tour.
Three decades ago, Child Advocates of Fort Bend initiated a fundraiser to keep the agency’s doors open and services available, and it didn’t take long for the Christmas Home Tour to become a treasured holiday tradition.
It was started by a group of volunteers, many of whom are still involved in the agency, who opened their homes, decorated for Christmas, baked cookies, and charged admission.
The tour was a success and quickly became a beloved Fort Bend County holiday tradition.
This year’s Christmas Home Tour will take place on Dec. 10 and 11, and over those two days, more than 2,000 guests will tour private Fort Bend County homes all decked out for Christmas.
The feature homes on tour are located in Sienna Plantation, First Colony, Sweetwater, and Hillcrest Estates in Richmond.
Additionally, more than 700 volunteers will help as hosts and hostesses in the homes, serving as entertainers or baking cookies.
“We are so excited to plan a live tour this year and we have lots of great sponsorship opportunities and fun new things in store for our guests,” said Tarina Sheridan, Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s events specialist.
“Our wreath raffle is in its eighth year, and we will be offering a ticket and wreath raffle bundle for convenience and to increase your odds of winning. We will have live entertainment, refreshments, and some fun new things including door prizes.”
There will also be an opportunity to take photos with Santa, and refreshments will be available at all the homes.
Tickets are $30 and available at www.cafb.org or the Randalls locations in Pecan Grove and on Highway 6 in Sugar Land.
The tour runs Friday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec.11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
While a spirited community event, the Christmas Home Tour is foremost a fundraiser resulting in 94% of the proceeds raised directly benefiting the Child Advocates of Fort Bends’ programs and services.
In 2020, the agency served 3,524 children and families, which was 22% higher than the prior year, and the number of children and families that the agency served has increased by 60% in the last eight years.
“By sponsoring or purchasing a Home Tour ticket, you can help us ensure that all child victims of abuse get the therapy and healing services they desperately need,” said Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford.
“Your support of this event is essential to helping abused and neglected children in our community,” added Sheridan. “It is a delightful event for a worthy cause.”
