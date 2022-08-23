Ferrel Bonner, vice-chairman of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission, shakes hands with empresario Stephen F. Austin on the front steps of the justice center on Monday. The men were promoting the Historical Commission’s upcoming museum crawl and other activities.
In 1822, the first settlers in Fort Bend County erected a small two-room “fort” on a bend in the Brazos River to store their supplies.
Now, two centuries later, Fort Bend County residents will celebrate the 200th anniversary of “Fort Bend” with a museum crawl and other festivities.
The Fort Bend County Historical Commission formally launched the 200th anniversary celebration on Monday with a press conference in front of the Fort Bend County Justice Center, located in Richmond.
Empresario Stephen F. Austin, who brought the “Original 300” settlers to this region in 1822, was on hand to encourage folks to take part in a proposed museum crawl and history fair scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The center of activities will be located at Mirabeau B. Lamar Homestead Park on Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond, across from the justice center.
Admission is free.
The celebration will include free guided bus tours along three separately themed routes, visiting a number of Fort Bend County’s premier historical museums as well as several points of local historical interest consistent with each tour’s theme.
The bus tours will include stops at the Dew House, Freedom Tree, Stafford’s Point Historical Marker, Sugar Land Heritage Museum, Bullhead Convict Labor Camp Cemetery, Fort Bend Museum, Old Foster Community Museum, Fulshear, Rosenberg Railroad Museum, Black Cowboy Museum, FBC Heritage Unlimited Museum, and The George Ranch Historical Park.
At Homestead Park, visitors will enjoy the music of the Celtaire String Band while they view an ongoing archaeological dig and see exhibits of artifacts discovered at the site, experience history with several hands-on interactive demonstrations by the Texian Time Machine, view an exhibit of important historic documents curated by the Fort Bend County Clerk, and meet Dr. Paul Spellman, author of Old 300: Gone To Texas. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the park.
Fort Bend County Clerk Laura Richard said her office will make available some of the oldest documents available for visitors to inspect, most notably, some of the original “300” land grants.
Ferrel Bonner, vice-chair of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission, introduced the empresario to the crowd.
“Empresario. That’s a big word,” said Stephen F. Austin, outfitted in Irish green britches, gold vest and wide brim straw hat. “My father Moses had a big dream, a big vision, of a fertile land and a great people.”
He said his father’s dream came true as he surveyed the well-dressed visitors, their fancy horseless-carriages, the buildings, streets and the trails.
“Thank you for coming to Texas and being here today,” he said.
For further information about the Fort Bend County Historical Commission please contact:
