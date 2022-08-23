Stephen F. Austin visits modern day Fort Bend County

Ferrel Bonner, vice-chairman of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission, shakes hands with empresario Stephen F. Austin on the front steps of the justice center on Monday. The men were promoting the Historical Commission’s upcoming museum crawl and other activities.

In 1822, the first settlers in Fort Bend County erected a small two-room “fort” on a bend in the Brazos River to store their supplies.

Now, two centuries later, Fort Bend County residents will celebrate the 200th anniversary of “Fort Bend” with a museum crawl and other festivities.

The Fort Bend County Historical Commission formally launched the 200th anniversary celebration on Monday with a press conference in front of the Fort Bend County Justice Center, located in Richmond.

Empresario Stephen F. Austin, who brought the “Original 300” settlers to this region in 1822, was on hand to encourage folks to take part in a proposed museum crawl and history fair scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The center of activities will be located at Mirabeau B. Lamar Homestead Park on Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond, across from the justice center.

Admission is free.

The celebration will include free guided bus tours along three separately themed routes, visiting a number of Fort Bend County’s premier historical museums as well as several points of local historical interest consistent with each tour’s theme.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.