Early in the spring of 1822, explorers and future members of Stephen F. Austin’s first colony built a cabin at a large bend of the Brazos River and the future site of Richmond. Known as Fort Bend, the humble structure later lent its name to the county established in 1837 by the Republic of Texas.
The cabin, used as a storehouse and also intended as a potential redoubt, was the start of what soon became the “Fort Settlement” -- arguably the earliest community established by Austin’s “Old 300” colonists.
Now, 200 years since the erection of Fort Bend, members of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission are doing what they can to raise awareness of the bicentennial.
A public letter from FBCHC Chairman Chris Godbold has been distributed to organizations that may have an interest in commemorating Fort Bend’s milestone anniversary.
“Our commission is hopeful,” Godbold wrote in late October, “that cities, towns, schools, county government, heritage groups, festivals and other annual event planners will consider finding ways to celebrate this bicentennial.”
Godbold noted that the commission is taking steps to acquire a new state historical marker on the topic of Fort Bend. It is intended to supplement or replace the existing 1936 Texas Sesquicentennial marker that now stands near the Brazos River in Homestead Park across from the county’s justice center.
Should the Texas Historical Commission award the marker, Godbold hopes to schedule a dedication ceremony before the end of 2022.
Commission member Clinton Drake compiled and sifted extensive data on the origin and history of the cabin. As his research paper indicates, he found no shortage of fanciful lore to go along with the known facts. As to the actual site of the “fort,” other researchers have concluded that the river ultimately claimed it… possibly near the extended east terminus of Fort Street in Richmond.
