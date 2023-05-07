Folks in Kendleton sure do look forward to their annual Juneteenth ceremony, and this year they’ll have two opportunities to enjoy brisket sandwiches and learn about the emancipation of slaves in post-Civil War Texas.
The city of Kendleton will host its annual Juneteenth Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19 at Bates Allen Park. 630 Charlie Roberts Lane.
The event includes history program on Juneteenth, barbecue, music and unity.
Contact Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. for more information at 832-433-6960.
The Kendleton Juneteenth Round-up Committee, which used to host the annual ceremony, will once again host Kendleton’s Juneteenth Parade & Celebration on Saturday, June 10. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Newman Chapel UM Church.
Citizens are encouraged to decorate their bikes, motorbikes and cars.
Celebration takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bates Allen Park.
Expect plenty of food, drinks, games, vendors, community resources and fun, fun, fun, organizers said. The Round-up Committee relies on donations to host its Juneteenth festival. Chairperson Carolyn Jones said this year’s event will be held on the weekend before the traditional June 19th date, which this year falls on Father’s Day.
“We are soliciting donations to support our beloved organization as we continue to meet the needs of our community celebrating 150- plus years from slavery to freedom,” she said.
The Kendleton Juneteenth Round-Up Committee has been an organization in the town of Kendleton for many years, she noted.
“One of our many initiatives is the parade and celebration for everyone who lives in the community,” said Jones, a former mayor of Kendleton and a descendant of slaves.
“We hope the 2023 parade and celebration will be even bigger this year for the Kendleton community and beyond. Through your support, we know we can meet that goal. Presently, we are preparing for 200 persons to come and celebrate with a free luncheon along with a parade and would like assistance in ensuring that we have a safe and fun environment that will allow for fellowship and family fun.”
To contribute or for more information, contact Jones at 281-239- 5539 or by email at carolynjones38@ gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.