Folks in Kendleton sure do look forward to their annual Juneteenth ceremony, and this year they’ll have two opportunities to enjoy brisket sandwiches and learn about the emancipation of slaves in post-Civil War Texas.

The city of Kendleton will host its annual Juneteenth Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19 at Bates Allen Park. 630 Charlie Roberts Lane.

The event includes history program on Juneteenth, barbecue, music and unity.

Contact Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. for more information at 832-433-6960.

The Kendleton Juneteenth Round-up Committee, which used to host the annual ceremony, will once again host Kendleton’s Juneteenth Parade & Celebration on Saturday, June 10. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Newman Chapel UM Church.

Citizens are encouraged to decorate their bikes, motorbikes and cars.

Celebration takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bates Allen Park.

