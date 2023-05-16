A man who attempted to argue that people in Texas can consent to sex at the age of 17 was found guilty of possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Steve Rogers, judge of the 268th District Court in Fort Bend County, sentenced Leonard Walton Fusselman to six years in prison last month.
Fusselman pleaded guilty to the offense and asked Judge Rogers to assess his punishment.
Possession with intent to promote child pornography is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to the indictment, Fusselman knowingly and intentionally possessed on Oct. 8, 2017, with intent to distribute visual material that visually depicted a child younger than 18 years old engaged in sexual conduct.
Fusselman appealed the ruling, saying, in part, people who are 17 years old in Texas are considered adults and can engage in sexual conduct.
The appeals court ruled against Fusselman’s claim.
