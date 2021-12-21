BY SCOTT REESE WILLEY
That mean ol’ Grinch — COVID-19 — almost prevented Christmas from coming for many less fortunate children in Fort Bend County.
But the community came together at the last moment and on Friday some 2,700 toys were handed out to 375 families.
The annual Fort Bend County Judge’s Office Holiday Toy Distribution took place at the county annex parking lot in Rosenberg.
“My chief of staff, Shaneka (Smith), called me and said, ‘I don’t think we’re going to be able to have a toy distribution this year because of COVID. We just don’t have many toys to distribute,’” Fort Bend County Judge KP George recalled. “And I told her, I don’t care if we only have enough toys for 10 kids, we’re going to hold our toy distribution (event) this year. We are going to make 10 children very happy.”
Smith got on the horn to other county departments — the Sheriff’s Office, social services, county commissioners, road and bridge, Kensington School and Pets-mart, to name a few — and before long hundreds of toys started pouring in.
“It was amazing to watch the community come together to make Christmas great for so many families,” Smith said while volunteers loaded toys into waiting vehicles at the annex. “Once we started spreading the word, everyone wanted to help out. It took the whole county to make this happen.”
Instead of only 10 children, the county provided toys to some 1,300 children in Fort Bend County.
By the start of the giveaway on Friday, a line of vehicles stretched around the annex parking lot, which had been transformed into Santa’s workshop with several tables filled with a variety of toys, games, and accessories for various age groups — from gifts for toddlers to bikes and skateboards for the bigger kids.
“The event brought together the community, as well as Fort Bend County employees, and volunteers, allowing everyone to create excitement over the important concept of giving during the holidays,” George said.
“I want to thank everyone who supported and donated to this toy drive to ensure that our families and children get to experience some holiday cheer.
“Under normal circumstances, the holidays can be a stressful time, and with the circumstances of the pandemic, many people are struggling financially.
“We hope the sense of joy that this event generates helps make the holiday season special for our area families and their children.”
Some 375 families were registered for the giveaway, and at least 250 more were on a waiting list.
Santa was on hand to help hand out toys and pose for photos with children and adults alike.
The toy distribution was conducted via drive-thru only due to Covid-19 precautions.
About two dozen of Santa’s helpers made the toy distribution run smoothly.
