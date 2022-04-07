2,496 cases of child abuse reported in 2021

Right at 2,496 blue ribbons flutter from stakes set in the lawn of the Fort Bend County Courthouse in Richmond. They represent the number of child abuse cases filed in Fort Bend County last year. Or worse, that’s the number of children in Fort Bend County who suffered abuse and neglect last year that authorities are aware of.
To remind citizens to be vigilant of child abuse and neglect, organizers have planted white stakes with blue ribbons in front of the courthouse each April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
A banner in front of the courthouse reads: “Blue Ribbon Project: Fort Bend County.” Below those words are “2,496 ribbons for 2,496 abuse cases” in six-inch tall blue letters.
Sadly, last year’s banner proclaimed “2,274 ribbons for 2,274 abuse cases,” which means child abuse not only continues but is growing. It could also signify that more child abuse cases are being reported.
Since 1983, April has been designated as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This annual observance is focused on community-wide education and awareness to prevent child abuse.
To help promote this reminder, Fort Bend County Judge KP George, the Office of the Fort Bend District Attorney, the Exchange Club of Fort Bend, and Child Advocates of Fort Bend County hosted this year’s blue ribbon awareness dedication event at the Historic Fort Bend County Courthouse on Tuesday.
“Bringing awareness to the community about child abuse will result in support and collaboration with organizations that are committed to strengthening families and providing resources to keep our children safe,” said County Judge KP George.
“We all play a crucial role in recognizing and reporting child abuse. We also have an important role in advocating for our children, not only during child abuse prevention month but at all times.”
