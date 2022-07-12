1st sanctioned disc golf tournament at Jones Creek Ranch Park draws dozens

Cody Moran made a three-hour drive from his home in Port Neches on Sunday to compete in a disc golf tournament at Jones Creek Ranch Park in Richmond.
Moran, 20, was among 80 individuals from across the state who competed in the first-ever Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned tournament at the new disc golf course.
“It’s a beautiful course,” said Moran, who has been competing for about 1-1/2 years. “These shade trees are really welcome on this hot day.”
Moran competed in the “recreational division” — one division above beginners. Professionals also competed. Disc golf is similar to traditional golf in that players try to complete the 18-hole course with the fewest tosses. Scores are kept via a cell phone app which allows the players to track their and their opponents' progress.
Unlike traditional golf in which a ball is hit into a hole, disc golf is played by competitors tossing or flinging a Frisbee-like disc into baskets made of chains. The discs are much smaller and less flexible than traditional Frisbees thrown at the beach. Pros who finish in the top 50% on Sunday earned cash prizes while beginners and all others competed for “merchandise” — hats, golf discs, etc.
Sunday’s competition was sponsored by the Houston Disc Golf Association, which helped design the course at Jones Creek.
“We have players of every skill level and almost every age out here today,” said Steve Stanley, president of the Houston Disc Golf Association. “Some of the players are still learning the game — they’re out here to improve their technique. They know they have little chance of winning but they want to get better so that they can seriously compete in the future. And we have professionals out here who are competing for cash prizes and recognition. We have some nationally-ranked players competing.”
The Jones Creek course was professionally designed and includes traditional golf hazards, such as ponds and trees.
Chris Barr, 47, of Fulshear, has been competing in disc golf for about 25 years. Before the county installed a professional disc golf course at Jones Creek, he was forced to travel to Houston to compete in tournaments.
“This is an amazing course,” he said Sunday. Stanley, who helped organize the tournament, said the course draws competitors from across the state. “It made good financial sense for the county to install a (disc golf) course here because these players will stop and spend money in Fort Bend County. They’ll buy gas and food. Businesses will benefit. The county will benefit. Everyone benefits.”
During a break in the tournament Sunday, many of the competitors left to find restaurants in the nearby communities. At least 10 ate at the Subway on FM 723 next to Foster High School.
Stanley said about 1,000 people use the park each week since it first opened in mid-May. He knows that stat because of a disc golf app that keeps records of where players play. He thanked the county for supporting Houston Disc Golf Association’s efforts to “grow the sport” on the west side of Fort Bend County.
“This course wouldn’t be here without the county’s support,” he said.
There are city-owned courses in Rosenberg, Sugar Land and Missouri City.
“Our goal was to have the highest- rated course in the county,” said Darren McCarthy, director of Fort Bend County Parks & Recreation Department.
Stanley said the course has a 4.5 online rating (with 5 being the highest). Many of the Houston-area courses are rated as 3.5 or even lower, he noted.
“Players love this course, and they let us know,” he said. McCarthy said the county spent funds from the 2020 Parks Bond on the concrete tee pads and new baskets and Houston Disc Golf donated the course design and will be donating tee signs which when installed may increase the course rating.
“The course is attracting people from all over the greater Houston area and has proved as successful as we had imagined,” McCarthy said. J.R. Alexander of El Lago, Texas, was among those competing in the recreational division on Sunday. He used a range finder to determine how far he would need to fling his disc for it to reach the net.
Competitor Mike Lindauer, 27, of Sugar Land, carries a backpack with about 30 discs in it of various sizes and thicknesses. Each disc is designed for a specific obstacle or distance. The largest are used to tee off with and will sail greater distances than the smaller heavier ones which are better for putting. Tossing a heavier, smaller disc close to the basket means less chance it will soar out of the way if thrown too hard. Lindauer said many of the discs in his backpack were given to him.
“Some players have crates of discs they never use. They’ll just give them away,” he said.
Unlike traditional golf which requires expensive clubs and balls, disc golf requires only discs, which start at about $15 each. A starter back of four discs of various sizes can be purchased for less than $30.
“You don’t have to spend a lot of money to play (disc golf),” Stanley said. “Families can have a lot of fun playing disc golf and not spend a great deal of money.”
The Jones Creek course is pretty challenging, said Dylan Kutach of Richmond. The 29-year-old Navy veteran has been playing disc golf for about two years. On Sunday, he stood on a concrete tee and studied the basket some 100 yards away at the end of a lane of trees. He would have to throw the disc perfectly straight to reach the hole. None of the competitors could, but their discs landed close enough for them to score a basket within a second or third attempt.
Kutach’s disc hit a tree but ricocheted to within 10 yards of the basket. “YES!” he shouted. The other competitors gave him a fist bump.
Barr said disc golf players are a congenial lot. “I’ve never met a grump disc golf player,” he said. “How could you be grumpy? You’re outside and having fun. What more can you ask for?”
Even if you send a disc into a pond? Even then, he says. “I’m not very good but I’ve never been consistently bad,” he said, moments after tossing a birdy — getting his disc in the basket one under par for the hole.
Lindauer, who has been playing disc golf since 2019, vowed to make an ace before the end of the game. That means he intended to hurl his disc into the basket from the tee box. He didn’t, but he came close a time or two. Moran said he really got interested in disc golf during the Covid pandemic.
“I wanted to get out of the house but didn’t want to be around other people,” he explained. “After a while, I was hooked.” Stanley said the pandemic had a wonderful impact on disc golf, sending families out to parks and empty spaces to exercise and get fresh air. “People wanted to get outside and do something and many of them discovered disc golf.”
