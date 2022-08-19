The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host the 15th Annual State of the Schools event on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 11:30a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Safari Texas Ranch. This event is generously presente
The State of the Schools brings together the Superintendents from Stafford Municipal School District, Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, and Fort Bend Independent School District, to present their plans for the future of over 120,000 students they serve in their respective districts.
With discussion led by Education Division Chair, Jim Rice, join us to hear their vision and direction for our future workforce and business leaders in Fort Bend County. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear their plans for the 2022-2023 school year and beyond.Registration and sponsorships are now open for Fort Bend Chamber members. Presenting Sponsor: $2,000, includes seating for ten (10) with priority placement at event, company logo on all marketing materials and social platforms, and recognition during event. Underwriting Sponsor: $1,000, includes seating for eight (8) with priority placement at event, company name on all marketing materials and social platforms, and recognition during event. Corporate Table: $550, includes seating for eight at event.
Individual Member Reservation: $40, includes individual reservation at event. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or Rebekah@fortbendcc.org.
The Education Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Jim Rice, Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc. The Education Division’s passion is building awareness and connections between the business sector, community leaders, and education. By keeping its members engaged with current events impacting education on a local and national level; the division’s goal is to create opportunities for individuals to invest in education.
