Fun things fun things to do in Fort to do in Fort Bend County

Got some spare time on your hands this coming weekend? Looking for something to do? Well, we’ve found 11 fun things to do in this part of Fort Bend County on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Take a look-see:

■ The city of Rosenberg Parks & Recreation department will host its annual FISH-Tastic Kids Fishing Tournament from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday at Seabourne Creek Nature Park. Each year, the City proudly hosts this children’s fishing tournament! Kids ages 4-16 are invited to come out to the lake in beautiful Seabourne Creek Nature Park, where they can fish our 4-acre stocked lake for a winner. Trophies for Biggest Fish and Most Fish Caught are given in numerous age divisions along with a variety of door prizes. Parents must attend, but are only able to supervise - the children must do all the fishing! The event is free and open to the public, but you must bring your own fishing supplies. Contact the Rosenberg Civic Center for more information at 832-595-3520. See less

■ Bingo takes place at the VFW Post 3903 in Rosenberg this Saturday (and every Saturday and Tuesday. Doors open at 4:30 pm. Everyone is welcome. Cash only. Minimum age to play is 10 years of age. Food and drinks are available to purchase, no outside food or drinks allowed.

■ The Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg will host its second annual Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet at 5 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Rosenberg Civic Center. Seating is limited. Individual tickets are $60. Tables of eight are $480.Please visit www.blackcowboymuseum.org for more information or call Larry Callies at 281-787-3308. The meal will be Catered by Smoltz BBQ. 2023 hall of fame inductees are David Solomon, Gary Richards, Calvin Greely Sr., Jeff Cook, Harold Miller, Sherman Richardson.

■ Art In The Bend takes place from 10-5 p.m. on Saturday in Historic Downtown Richmond. The festival features food, art, cars, pet contest and plenty of entertainment.

■ The Travis Park Splash Pad, 3004 Ave. N in Rosenberg is open from 10-8 daily. It’s free and water is operated by pushing a button.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.