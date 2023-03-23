Elizabeth Lao, 25, of Richmond (above) shows off some skin care products she makes herself a…
Got some spare time on your hands this coming weekend? Looking for something to do? Well, we’ve found 11 fun things to do in this part of Fort Bend County on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Take a look-see:
■ The city of Rosenberg Parks & Recreation department will host its annual FISH-Tastic Kids Fishing Tournament from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday at Seabourne Creek Nature Park. Each year, the City proudly hosts this children's fishing tournament! Kids ages 4-16 are invited to come out to the lake in beautiful Seabourne Creek Nature Park, where they can fish our 4-acre stocked lake for a winner. Trophies for Biggest Fish and Most Fish Caught are given in numerous age divisions along with a variety of door prizes. Parents must attend, but are only able to supervise - the children must do all the fishing! The event is free and open to the public, but you must bring your own fishing supplies. Contact the Rosenberg Civic Center for more information at 832-595-3520.
■ Bingo takes place at the VFW Post 3903 in Rosenberg this Saturday (and every Saturday and Tuesday. Doors open at 4:30 pm. Everyone is welcome. Cash only. Minimum age to play is 10 years of age. Food and drinks are available to purchase, no outside food or drinks allowed.
■ The Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg will host its second annual Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Banquet at 5 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Rosenberg Civic Center. Seating is limited. Individual tickets are $60. Tables of eight are $480.Please visit www.blackcowboymuseum.org for more information or call Larry Callies at 281-787-3308. The meal will be Catered by Smoltz BBQ. 2023 hall of fame inductees are David Solomon, Gary Richards, Calvin Greely Sr., Jeff Cook, Harold Miller, Sherman Richardson.
■ Art In The Bend takes place from 10-5 p.m. on Saturday in Historic Downtown Richmond. The festival features food, art, cars, pet contest and plenty of entertainment.
■ The Travis Park Splash Pad, 3004 Ave. N in Rosenberg is open from 10-8 daily. It’s free and water is operated by pushing a button.
■ The International Art & Kite Festival will be held from 10-3 Saturday at Brazos River Park, 18355 U.S. 59 just north of Greatwood. The International Art & Kite Festival celebrates culture and community through art, music, dancing and food. Kite flying, art car showings and cultural performances are just some of the highlights of this colorful festival! Getting There: The shuttle will run from University of Houston-Sugar Land from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. There will be on-site parking available at the Crown Festival Park and limited parking at Brazos River Park.
■ LCISD’s auto tech department will hold its eighth annual Auto Fest on Saturday at the LCISD natatorium, 1011 Horace Mann Ave. in Rosenberg (or enter on Ave. I). Admission is free. Proceeds from vehicle entry goes to LCISD auto tech classes. Trophies will be awarded on 11 categories, including student, trucks up to 1959, trucks 1960 & up, 4x4 Jeep, cars pre-1959; cars 1960s, cars 1970s, cars 1980-79, cars 1998 & up, cars imports and motorcycles.
■ The Agatha Theater, 1909 Ave. G in Rosenberg will present Willy Wonka Murder Mystery at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Join us for an amazing Murder Mystery Parody of the sweetest movie ever — Willy Wonka! We are a fully immersive and interactive theater. Audience members have the opportunity to play a character role along side our actors or they can sit back relax and become a detective to help us solve the crime! Get ready to compete in straight up goofy challenges to win clues.... discover hidden evidence and interrogate the suspects before making an accusation of murder. What happens when the kids are all grown up and receive a special invitation to return to the chocolate factory? What is Charlie up to? Is he giving away the Chocolate Factory? Are the rumors true? Has Charlie run the factory into the ground? Are the Oompa Loompas really planning to strike? Has Mike Teeve finally made it “BIG”? Is Agustus Gloop still addicted to chocolate? Is Violet Beauregard still chewing the same piece of gum and “juicing”? Is Veruca Salt still a spoiled brat? Has Grandpa really gotten hooked on Fizzy Lifting Juice and Why is Slugworth still lurking in the shadows? Choose a Ticket for Dinner Theater and enjoy an amazing catered buffet dinner from Ol’ Railroad Cafe or choose a Theater Only Ticket to enjoy the show without dinner. The Willy Wonka Murder Mystery Dinner” runs March 24th - April 29th. Most shows are on Friday and Saturday nights. We have two special shows added to this run on Thursday nights! Check out the Thursday shows on March 30th and April 20th.Dinner service begins at 7PM. Theater begins at 8:00PM. Tickets With Reserved Seating are $70 for Dinner Theater and $40 for Theater Only. Reserved Seating tickets ensure your group will be sat together in the Dinner Lounge and in the Theater. General Admission Tickets (open seating) are $65 for Dinner Theater and $35 for Theater only. General seating is open seating. Seats may not be together. The Agatha Theater is located at 1909 Ave G Rosenberg TX 77471. Your receipt for your purchase IS your Ticket for the event. There are no paper tickets for the show. All purchases are non refundable and non-transferable.
■ St. Paul Lutheran Church Men will holding a chicken noodle soup fundraiser on Saturday, March 25 from 4-7 p.m. in the fellowship hall, 1208 Fifth St. in Rosenberg.
■ Fort Bend County Animal Services will hold a free vaccine and microchip clinic from 10-2 p.m. Saturday (or while supplies last) at Carmel Church, 12412 SH 36 in Needville.
■ Go for a hike or bike ride at Brazos Bend State Park, 21901 Farm to Market Rd 762, Needville. Or try your hand a fishing, bird watching or gator watching! Open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The 4,897-acre state park, located along the Brazos River, has 37 miles of manicured trails. Besides marveling at nature, you can also hike and bike, fish, picnic, geocache, ride your horse, and stay overnight. Reserve one of our picnic pavilions or our group hall for your next group gathering. The park is run by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The park is a haven for a diverse mix of native wildlife and plants covering an equally diverse range of ecosystems. Stop by to learn more about the park and its residents. See exhibits on the three ecosystems in the park, as well as on reptiles that live here. Or visit the George Observatory when the sun goes down.
■ Lamar Little League is holding its Opening Day ceremonies at 11:15 a.m. on Field 4 at George Park in Richmond. At these ceremonies, the League will recognize its 2022 State Championship team with rings and a sign, as well as recognize the 20th anniversary of Lamar LL’s first team making it to the Little League World Series. It’s free and the public is invited to join in the celebration.
■ The Fort Bend Knights of Columbus hold weekly Bingo games each Sunday at 3 p.m. at the KC Hall on Kay Cee Drive in Rosenberg.
■ The Needville Police Department will host an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Harvest Park. Come one, come all!
■ The Rosenberg Railroad Museum, 1921 Ave. F in Historic Downtown Rosenberg, will host its “Hop into Spring” Garden Railroad Fun Day from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Activities include an Easter egg hunt, pin the tail on the Easter rabbit, garden railroad exhibition, games, and visit by members of the Houston Rabbit Resource, which teaches about rabbit care and fostering opportunities. And of course, they’ll be bringing their own rabbits! Stop by and say hello to these fuzzy little guys! Admission is $6 for kids and $9 for adults
