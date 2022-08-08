Funny how little things impact children even when we think they’re not paying attention, and what can come of such impressions.

In the case of 14-year-old Lita Meyer, just watching her mother do her job when the young girl was only 7 is resulting in immeasurable blessings for special-needs individuals.

An idea comes to life

The Needville High School sophomore has been holding fundraisers for about three years now to raise money to purchase playground equipment for those with special needs.

“I originally got the idea when I was in second grade and my mom would substitute-teach special-needs kids,” Meyer recalled. “She would sit with them at recess and it was kind of like she was their second mom. They loved the slides and rock wall and swings, but most of them were too high or just not safe for them. It just broke my heart that my mom would have to usher them away. I knew how important that brain break from studies was for me, and they should be able to get that, too.”

Fast-forward to 2019, and the real work began with the birth of the non-profit “Special Toys 4 Special Needs” and fundraisers such as barbecue chicken dinners, bake sales, and other events being held to raise money for playground equipment for special-needs children.

COVID-19 delayed progress for a while, but now Meyer’s organization is planning its first major fundraiser, set for this weekend.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.