The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners Association celebrated the newly certified Fall class of 2021 with an introduction at Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday.
“We are proud to announce all 14 interns have successfully completed the comprehensive classroom training and volunteer fulfillments required to obtain their Master Gardener certification,” said Brandy Rader, Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George commended the new Master Gardeners and the Texas Master Gardeners’ program.
“What sets Master Gardeners apart from other home gardeners is their special training in horticulture,” George told those attending the court session. “In exchange for their training, persons who become Master Gardeners contribute time as volunteers, working through the extension office to provide horticultural-related information to their communities.”
The program requires participants to attend 50 hours of classroom instruction introducing them to basics of horticulture including trees, perennials, landscape design, propagation, turf, entomology and pathology, and the Earth-Kind approach, George explained.
In addition, the 14 Fall 2021 Master Gardener graduates will contribute a minimum of 700 cumulative hours of volunteer service in the coming year, George added.
“This greatly helps Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in fulfilling its goal of reaching and educating the diverse population of Fort Bend County,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.