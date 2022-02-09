10-year-old swears to protect and serve

Fort Bend County’s newest peace officer was sworn into office on Wednesday and said he couldn’t wait to begin protecting and serving the public. But his crime-fighting duties would have to wait until after he showed off his new police bike to neighborhood kids.
Oh, and because he’s only 10, schoolwork comes before patrolling the streets, his father said.
Twenty Fort Bend County law enforcement agencies simultaneously swore-in Houston cancer patient Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel during a joyous if not misty-eyed ceremony at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy in Richmond.
DJ has made it his mission to be sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies in honor of fellow cancer victim Abigail Arias, who passed away in 2021. When it became evident that DJ would fall short of his goal, law enforcement leaders countywide came together for a mass swearing-in ceremony similar to one held in Brazos County recently.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hosted Wednesday’s event. Chief Deputy Mattie Provost led DJ in the swearing-in ceremony.
Afterward, Sheriff Eric Fagan, along with constables and police chiefs from across the county, presented DJ with arm patches from their respective law enforcement agencies, along with other crime-fighting gadgets, hats and clothing. Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White presented DJ with a T-shirt bearing a flag and the “Thin Blue Line” along with other gifts.
Richmond Police Chief Daniel Craig presented DJ with a cap bearing the name of the Richmond Police Department and an official department arm patch. In the weeks to come, other mass swearing-in ceremonies will take place in Montgomery County and Bexar County, said Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey, who helped orchestrate the events. Garivey held a similar ceremony several years ago for Arias before her untimely death.
He said DJ was sworn in at the same time by another police department and wanted to meet Arias. She passed before the meeting could take place. So DJ vowed to honor her memory by reminding the public of her courage and love, Garivey said.
DJ is aware he is battling terminal brain cancer, his father said, but the fifth-grader isn’t letting it get him down.
“This is the best day ever, ever, ever,” he said Wednesday as he straddled his new police bike, complete with red and blue flashing lights and an official license plate, one of the many gifts he received.
Law enforcement agencies in Fort Bend County taking part in the mass swearing-in event were Fort Bend County Sheriff¹s Office; Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 1; Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 2; Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 3; Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 4; Fort Bend County District Attorney¹s Office Investigators; Fort Bend ISD Police Department; Lamar Consolidated ISD Police Department; Needville Police Department; Needville ISD Police Department; Richmond Police Department; Rosenberg Police Department; Sugar Land Police Department; Stafford Police Department; Missouri City Police Department; Arcola Police Department; Katy Police Department; Katy ISD Police Department; Meadows Place Police Department; and Fulshear Police Department.
Garivey said he was honored to help both Abigail and DJ and help them enjoy their young lives while they could.
“It’s not all about listening to the radio and fighting bad guys,” he said. “Sometimes being a hero is doing little things that make a world of difference in someone’s life, and that’s what these officers are doing here today, making a difference in DJ’s life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.