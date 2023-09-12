10 vie for Fort Bend County Fair Queen title

Fort Bend County Fair Queen will be one young lady’s title. Ten young ladies are in the chase for the crown, and several will receive Fair Queen Scholarships. The candidates participated in a mandatory meeting, posed for pictures, completed an introductory video, and met with the Queen Scholarship Committee members. “Our candidates bring excitement and tradition; our county is well-represented. We look forward to seeing these young ladies expand their confidence, public speaking abilities, and social skills as they make their way to the coronation night,” said Desiree De Leon Zepeda, Fort Bend County Fair Queen Committee Chairperson.
Running for 2023 Fort Bend County Fair Queen is Jaelyn Mattheessen of Foster High School, Saige Sowa of Austin High School, Alexandra Mueller of Clements High School, Gabrielle Arriaga of Clements High School, Aleida Martinez of Austin High School, Audrey Lee is homeschooled, Aubrey Whited of Travis High School, Kathryn Tompkins of Fulshear High School, Hannah Funderburk of Foster High School, and Caroline Vogel of Kempner High School.
2022 Fort Bend County Fair Queen, Tristen Drury, helped welcome the candidates and shared her thoughts on being Queen. Queen Tristen has been busy representing the Fair at community events, including RodeoHouston, the Go Tejano Valentine’s Dance, and the Fair’s Summer Night Gala. Tristen is preparing to head off to Texas A&M this Fall.
The Candidates will attend an Enrichment/Derby Day, a Group Volunteer event, the BBQ Cook-off awards, and several other events throughout the next few months. The candidate that is crowned Queen will serve as an ambassador throughout the Fair’s 10-day run. She will attend receptions, livestock shows, and auctions as part of her duties. In addition, the Fair Queen will represent the Fort Bend County Fair at community events, luncheons, holiday gatherings, and other fair activities throughout the year.
The 2023 Fort Bend County Fair Queen will be crowned on Friday, September 29, 2023. For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call the Fair Office at 281-342-6171.
