It’s not too late for barbecue cook-off teams to join in the fun at this weekend’s Needville Harvest Festival.
Cook-off Chair Steven Schultz said 10 spaces are still available, with set-up beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St. in Needville.
Teams will check in from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and the Harvest Fest will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. that day.
There is no charge to attend the festival Friday or Saturday.
Raffle tickets go on sale at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the large tent near the pavilion, and Texas Outdoors Display will be set up then as well, in the main building.
A social hour for sponsors and committee members starts at 6 p.m. at that location, with music by Mark Stryk and Coloring Contest entries on display.
Beef fajita judging takes place at 8 p.m. on the Harvest Stage, and margarita judging begins at 8:30 p.m., with judges tasting the beverages at each cook-off space.
