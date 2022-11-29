Cross Creek Ranch in Fulshear is hosting a holiday lights contest Dec. 17-19. Spectators are invited to tour Cross Creek Ranch, a 3,200-acre community of more than 5,000 occupied homes located at 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane in Fulshear, and vote on their favorite holiday displays.
The winner will be announced Dec. 20. The city of Rosenberg is sponsoring its “Home for the Holidays Home Decorating Contest.”
Started decorating for the holidays yet? Make certain your home and yard decorations are seen by the Rosenberg Image Committee by calling the Rosenberg Economic Development at 832-595- 3330 or email rlelaurin@rosenbergtx. gov to nominate a property.
To nominate a property, email a photo and address to rlelaurin@rosenbergtx.gov by 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9. Winners will be chosen Monday, Dec. 12. Gift cards awarded to top six winners.
