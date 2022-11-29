The Christmas at The Park at Katy Heritage Park in Katy will run from 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 3 at 5990 George Bush Drive. Admittance includes hot cocoa, Christmas carols, raffle and crafts, as well as a tour of the park’s historic homes and decorated Christmas trees. The movie of the evening begins at 8 p.m. Food, hayrides, popcorn, and drinks will be available as add-ons. All people from 1 year old and older will need a ticket. Visit www.katyheritagesociety.com.
