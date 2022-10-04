Taffy enjoys a gentle scratching from Dr. Stephane Kalonji, pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Chuch in Rosenberg during the Blessing of the Animals on Saturday. Taffy’s owners, Dennis and Doris Dahse was among a dozen animal owners who brought their pets to be blessed.
Vicki Lynn Tonn was among two dozen pet owners who took part in the annual Blessing of the Animals on Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rosenberg. Dr. Stephane Kalonji, pastor, spent about a minute blessing each pet. Pet owners were also treated to refreshments and gift bags for dogs and cats were given away. The Rosenberg Animal Shelter also had dogs and cats available for adoption and several were adopted.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rosenberg held its annual Blessing of the Animals on Saturday.
Pastor Stepane Kalonji offered an opening prayer before blessing each pet individually.
“Almighty God, Creator of heaven and earth, you have made us and all living things. We thank you for blessing us with these pets, our companions. And we thank you for all the joy and comfort they bring to our lives. Help us to always see in them, as in all creation, the work of your hands, and give glory and honor to you through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.”
Attendees were treated to refreshments and goodie bags for dogs and cats alike were handed out. The Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter staff were on hand with adoptable pets, all of whom were blessed.
