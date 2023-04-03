The visiting Calhoun Sandcrabs out-scored the Needville Blue Jays in the regional contest on Friday to advance in the soccer playoffs .
The Blue Jays, who won their previous four games in row, attempted six shots on goal in the first 37 minutes of regulation play before senior Bryan Mendez took a pass from freshman Hser Say and booted it into the Calhoun goal.
The Sandcrabs, who entered the game with seven straight wins in a row, attempted nine shots on goal in the same period of time.
The first 40-minute time period ended with Needville leading 1-0.
Calhoun tied the score at the 33:10 mark in the second period of play when a Sandcrabs’ player sent the ball into the undefended Needville goal.
Calhoun took another 10 or shots at goal in the second half without success. Likewise, Needville attempted around 12 shots on goal in the second time period without success.
Goal keeper Alexis Santiago was responsible for five saves in the second half of play.
Regulation play ended in a 1-1 tie and the teams competed in two “extra time” contests that each lasted 10 minutes.
Neither team scored during the extra time contest and the game was decided in a penalty kick shoot-out in which each team was offered five chances to score from the three yard line.
Calhoun booted four goals and the Blue Jays scored three times.
Needville ended its season with 18 wins, 4 losses and 3 ties.
Calhoun advances with a season record of 20 wins, 4 losses and 2 ties.
