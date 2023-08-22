Visitors thrilled with $120 million EpiCenter

The Fort Bend EpiCenter is open for business.
County Judge KP George stood alongside community partners, local organizers, and other elected officials for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Friday.
The public was invited to an open house on Saturday.
The new complex is located at 28505 Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg.
The open house showcased games, prizes, food, and an opportunity for guests to snap photos with the Houston Astros’ World Series championship trophy.
During Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, General Manager Toby Wyman attributed the EpiCenter’s realization to the diligent work of elected officials and anticipated providing the community with exceptional must-see events.
“The grand opening weekend of the Fort Bend County Epicenter was truly an epic experience,” Wyman expressed. “We are excited to introduce this exceptional venue to the community, and our partners have been crucial in bringing this to fruition. We appreciate the support and are enthusiastic about presenting a range of incredible events in Fort Bend County.”
The $120 million, 230,000-square-foot sports and entertainment venue has a capacity of up to 10,000 guests in the main arena, featuring a 38,000-square-foot outdoor pavilion, six basketball courts, and 12 volleyball courts.
The Fort Bend Commissioners Court approved the project in 2021, and in 2022, they agreed to allocate up to $26.78 million for the facility’s operating expenses during its initial years. Stonehenge LLC initiated construction in February 2022.
The venue is fully equipped to accommodate concerts, rodeo events, graduation ceremonies, sports events, and more. One of the first events scheduled for the complex is the inaugural Fort Bend County Festival of One on Saturday.
The complex will also serve as the venue for Fort Bend and Lamar Consolidated ISD graduations, according to George.
Among the major events slated to take place within the arena are All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite and Rampage tapings on Oct. 18, airing on TBS.
Wyman also mentioned that the arena will host an ESPN Top Rank boxing fight and a Hot Wheels Monster Truck show.
“This will be an asset to the county for years to come,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales told The Herald during Saturday’s public opening.
Eric Garcia and Ender Friloux, owners of Uncanny Comics and Games in Rosenberg, said they were impressed with the size and amenities of the EpiCenter.
“I’m super excited about all the concerts and exhibitions that will start coming to Rosenberg now because of the EpiCenter,” Garza said.
Friloux said he expects local businesses to benefit from the EpiCenter as visitors to town stop and dine, gas up or stay the night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.