TSTC graduates now working for Formosa Plastics visit Fort Bend County campus for employer spotlight

(ROSENBERG, Texas) - Representatives from Formosa Plastics visited with students at Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus on Thursday, March 30.
Students from both the Electrical Power and Controls and the Welding Technology programs were invited to attend the presentation.
The two representatives from Formosa included Joe Garcia, a 1994 TSTC graduate from Harlingen, as well as James Albrecht, a 2020 graduate from the Fort Bend County campus. Their familiarity with the college helped them make a connection with the students.
“TSTC really does a great job preparing people for entry-level positions in technical jobs,” Garcia said. “I think management gets a little annoyed with me because of how much I talk about you.”
Garcia and Albrecht highlighted the benefits of working for Formosa Plastics, covering topics such as pay, schedules, day-to-day activities, and workload. As both are from the field rather than management, it allowed students the chance to ask questions that they might not have been able to otherwise.
Albrecht shared that one of the biggest benefits of working for Formosa is its emphasis on promoting from the field. In other words, the company focuses on promoting its technicians and those who have the most practical field experience.
Garcia shared that they were looking not only for technicians, but also for people to work with programmable logic controllers and circuit boards.
This was the first time that Formosa Plastics had sent representatives to the Fort Bend County campus, but Garcia was confident that it would be far from the last.
“When we look to hire, just having TSTC attached to your name makes you jump right to the top of the list,” he said. “One of the reasons for that is the instructors. You guys are lucky to have instructors with real-world experience.”
Founded in 1978, Formosa Plastics is a supplier of plastic resins and petrochemicals.
For more information about TSTC, go to tstc.edu.
