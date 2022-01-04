The Houston Glass Show & Sale and The Best Little Antique Show in Texas

The 2022 Houston Glass Show will be held February 18, 19, 20. We are pleased to display an ever increasing variety of glassware and pottery for sale. Vendors will be offering American Brilliant Cut Glass, Pattern Glass, Carnival Glass, Art Glass, Mid Century Modern Glass, Depression Era Glass, and pottery covering 1870-1980.
There are two buildings with 50 dealers from 12 different states. All are welcome and encouraged to attend all three days. Admission Friday is good for the entire weekend. The Preview and Sale on Friday evening is from 6pm-9pm and offers you a chance to shop in a relaxed environment as you take in the show. The participating dealers are very knowledgeable and glad to hear about your collections and interests. There will be an exhibit from The West Virginia Museum of Glass with reference books for sale. Each dealer has specific knowledge about American glass companies Cambridge, Heisey, Fostoria, Blenko, Morgantown, Duncan Miller, Tiffin, Westmoreland, Anchor Hocking, and Beaumont. Come out and learn what treasures each company produced. Over in Building B we have the Antique show with Jewelry, Texana, Silver, Linens, and Pottery.
The show is held at The Fort Bend County Fairgrounds 4310 Hwy 36 S Rosenberg, TX 77471. For more information you can check my website www.maxmillerantiques.com or email me at mmxglass@aol.com
