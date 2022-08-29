Texas A&M student shifts engineering perspective  with TSTC Precision Machining

As a mechanical engineering student at Texas A&M University, James

Hingle focuses on designing parts and drafting blueprints for their

manufacture. As a Precision Machining Technology student at Texas

State Technical College this semester, Hingle is getting hands-on with

the actual making of the parts he usually just designs.

Hingle is one of several Texas A&M students training at TSTC’s Fort

Bend County campus this summer through the Bachelor’s+ Program, a

professional education partnership between the Texas A&M Engineering

Experiment Station (TEES) and TSTC.