Simply Divine Massage promises to ‘leave you feeling out of this world’

Despite being nervous about taking that first step, Lyndsay Plata knew she could run her own lucrative business. So after working for large massage therapy chains for 12 years, she took the plunge. It was her faith that fueled her, she said.
“I personally know that I would not be where I am today without God and his guidance and provision.”
“With lots of prayer, and support from my husband and family, I finally decided to make the leap,” she said. “It’s been one of the best decisions I have ever made, and it’s hard to imagine anything else now.”
Motivated by her experiences and journey, Plata encourages other women “to pursue their dream of running their own business if they feel called.”
“It’s not for everyone, but I believe if I can do it, many can,” she said.
Immediately after graduating high school, Plata attended the Memorial Hermann Massage and Spa Therapy School to obtain her massage therapy license starting in 2005, and although she has yet to complete her degree, she is adamantly working toward it.
“I believe in challenging and bettering myself continuously,” she said. “At no point have I felt like ‘I made it.’ It’s constant work and there’s always a way to learn and improve.”
A SOOTHING SANCTUARY
On July 1, 2017, Plata opened Simply Divine Massage, and the women’s spa quickly became known as a local “ladies retreat.”
Located in Richmond at 5545 FM 359 inside the River Forest Center building, Simply Devine is
owned and operated by Plata, the sole therapist, who offers women not only a means to relax but also a chance to take care of their bodies with services that range from pampering to pain management.
Plus, customers can choose from several add-ons, such as hot stones and scrubs, “to enhance the experience,” Plata said.
And an exquisite experience is exactly what Plata wants her customers to receive and remember.
“I try to appeal to all of the senses,” she said about her spa, explaining that its atmosphere is “very calm and relaxing, warm and inviting.”
Her customers are instantly greeted by the aroma of essential oils, calming spa music, a warm massage table, which is optional, and complimentary refreshments are also offered.
“And then, of course, the massage itself will leave you feeling out of this world,” she added proudly.
Notably, her 90-minute deep tissue and Swedish massages are the most sought services.
Since opening, Simply Divine has become a bit of a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation for women, said Plata, who added that the response to her business has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive.
“It’s been amazing to feel the unwavering support of so many women of all ages, many of which have become good friends over the years.”
Plata returns that energy personally and professionally, as she has been the student leader for high school girls at her church for four years and through Simply Divine, she supports the Sugar Land Lions Club, the Fort Bend Women’s Center, and many high school functions with auction donations.
“We should be our only competition, not other women,” Plata said, explaining her stance about women-owned businesses. “The only thing standing between you and your dream is you.”
For more information about Simply Divine, visit simplydivinemassage.me, email lplata@me.com or call 832-493-5398.
