Samsung visits TSTC for employer spotlight

Representatives from Samsung Semiconductor visited with some Texas State Technical College Electrical Power and Controls students during an employer spotlight at TSTC’s Fort Bend County campus on Aug. 3.
The students are in their final semester of the program.
The Samsung Semiconductor representatives highlighted the benefits of working at their company, covering topics such as pay, schedules, day-to-day activities, and workload. The students asked questions throughout the presentation and talked with the representatives one-on-one afterward.
A particular area of focus was discussing professional development and career growth.
“If you start working with us right after graduation, you could be working with us for half your life,” said Sookyung Kim, a Samsung human resources representative. “We know that’s a big deal and want to help you grow professionally and personally.”
The presentation opened with a video discussing the growth that Samsung has had in the Austin area over the past few years. The company is hoping to hire maintenance technicians, robotics technicians and equipment operators for its Austin location.
In addition to Austin, Samsung now has a satellite office and is building a location for fabrication in Taylor, Texas. By the time the site in Taylor opens, the company will be looking to hire an additional 1,500 employees.
After the presentation, students were able to interview with the Samsung representatives if they so desired.
“Samsung is absolutely a great place to work,” said Aaron Johnson, a shift supervisor at the Austin location who participated in the presentation.
Robert Shields, lead instructor for the Electrical Power and Controls program at the Fort Bend County campus, added that employer spotlights are a great way for students to learn who is hiring and plan for their future career.
“Employer spotlights are important for students,” Shields said. “It gives them a wide range of employers to choose from after graduation.”
Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, go to tstc.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.