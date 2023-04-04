ROSENBERG — Representatives from Saber Power Services LLC visited with more than 30 students at Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus on Wednesday, March 29.
Most of the students in attendance were from the Electrical Power and Controls program, with a few from the Robotics and Industrial Controls Technology program.
The representatives highlighted the benefits of working with Saber Power, covering topics such as pay, schedules, day-to-day activities, and workload. The students asked questions throughout the presentation and talked with the representatives one-on-one afterward.
“Working for Saber Power is great because of our safety culture and family culture,” said Brad Bodine, director of Field Services for Saber Power. “It’s a good place to grow roots. There is a great package, and it is a safe place to work.”
Saber Power is a regular visitor to TSTC’s campuses throughout the state, appearing at job fairs and employer spotlight events. Bodine himself is a TSTC graduate, as are many of his co-workers.
“When we’ve hired from TSTC, we’ve had really good results,” he said.
Students were also able to sign up for an interview with the Saber Power representatives after the presentation. Multiple students took up the offer. The interviews were intended to scout out potential future hires.
“When we do hire, we try to keep the technicians local to where they are from,” Bodine said. “These kids here probably work around here, so this is where they’d be based out of.”
Saber Power Services is an engineering-led and construction-focused professional services company specializing in complex medium- and high-voltage electrical infrastructure. The company is headquartered in Houston.
For more information about TSTC, go to tstc.edu.
Saber Power visits TSTC for employer spotlight.
