Sunday, Aug. 27
12 a.m., suspicious activity, 306 Minonite Rd; Cubesmart.
12:08 a.m., disturbance, 28150 Southwest Fwy; Scottish Inn.
1:17 a.m., deceased person, 700 block of Blume Rd.
6:45 a.m., burglary, 6815 Reading Rd; Spring Hill Suites.
7:43 a.m., sex offense, 300 block of Round Lake Dr.
9:51 a.m., disturbance, 800 block of Lane Dr.
9:53 a.m., suspicious activity, 2406 B F Terry Blvd; City Star.
10:18 a.m., suspicious activity, 8200 block of Silent Deep Dr.
10:55 a.m., criminal trespass, 28000 Southwest Fwy; Sugar Creek Church.
12:04 a.m., disturbance, 2800 block of Muegge Rd.
12:0 a.m., animal cruelty, 1200 block of Ave. D.
1:10 p.m., violating city ordinance, 23908 Commercial Dr.; Jasons Deli.
1:54 p.m., animal call, 23700 blockof Brazos Town Xing.
1:47 a.m., accident/crash, 28015 Southwest Fwy.
2:01 p.m., theft, 1931 4th St; Tri Mart Washateria.
3:14 p.m., animal call, 1st St. & Dyer Ave.
3:28 p.m., animal call, 700 block of Walnut Ave.
3:35 p.m., accident/crash, 2700 block of Mercantile Dr.
3:38 p.m., accident/crash, 4706 Ave. H.
4:08 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & 1st St.
4:18: p.m., deceased person, 3300 block of Houston St.
4:39 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd & 1st S.
4:49 p.m., criminal trespass, 200 block of Vera Cruz Dr.
5:21 p.m., assault in progress, 2000 block of Ave. D.
5:54 accident/crash, 24401 Brazos Town Xing.
7:28 p.m., auto theft, 5302 Ave. I; 7-11.
9:36 p.m., disturbance, 5400 block of Bryan Rd.
10:36 a.m., noise complaint, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
11:23 p.m., noise complaint, 1100 block of Frost St.
11:33 p.m., suspicious activity, 2000 block of Mulcahy St.; Sunset Park.
11:57 p.m., noise complaint, 800 block of Lane Dr.
Arrests Sunday, Aug. 27
3:22 a.m., male, 41, of Richmond, warrant.
1:01 p.m., male, 20, of Kendleton, operating vehicle with expired registration, minor in possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license.
1:37 p.m., male, 18, of Rosenberg, unlawful possession of a firearm.
9:36 p.m., male, 43, of Needville, ran stop light.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.