Have questions about Medicare and what it has to offer and its costs?
Wondering about your annuity or which life insurance policy suits you best?
Perhaps a family member is in the end-of-life stage and you’re wanting to know more about funeral services and costs.
Counselors at Royal Benefits can answer these questions, and many other healthcare questions, free of charge.
Located at 4705 Ave. H, Suite B in Rosenberg, Royal Benefits is owned and operated by Evelyn Gonzalez.
“I was born and raised in Richmond,” Gonzalez told The Herald. “And I wanted to give something back to the community that gave me so much. Our services are free to anyone and everyone — not just people who live in Rosenberg or Richmond. We want to help everyone we can.”
Gonzalez’ parents migrated here from El Salvador in the 1980s.
She was born at what to many in the community was known as Polly Ryon.
“As a child I had always been drawn to helping people and now that God has blessed me with this amazing opportunity, I hope that I can start doing right by all the people who feel that the system has failed them,” she said.
“As a Lamar Consolidated High school alum and resident, I have seen first hand the everyday struggles of the neediest communities in Fort Bend County.
“The people are tired and they feel that everyone has forgotten about them. That is how Royal Benefits was born.
“Royal Benefits is not just a place for advice with health care but we also have partnerships with nonprofits to make sure that we don’t miss anything with the needs of this community.”
Royal Benefits is also introducing partnerships such as: Voice for the Voiceless, a nonprofit organization founded by Susan Jackson of Richmond.
Voice of the Voiceless is a nonprofit that works actively in the community to provide resources to those in need.
“Together, we just want the community to know that help is on the way.” Gonzalez said.
“Most importantly, our services are available to anyone who needs help at no cost to them. Yes, our services cost $0. We offer assistance with Medicare, Medicaid, health insurance, market place insurance, Obamacare, life insurance and final expenses.
Royal Benefits is open 10 a.m.- 6p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, contact Royal Benefits at 281-202-8741 or email Gonzalez at evelyn@royalbenefits.care.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.