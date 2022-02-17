New subdivision to bring 14,000 homes to Fort Bend

Austin Point, located in the heart of Fort Bend County, will be the largest master-planned community in the county in more than 20 years.
The Signorelli Co. project will add approximately 14,000 single-family homes across 4,700 acres featuring an array of natural amenities such as lakes, a wooded landscape and hundreds of acres of green space.
Signorelli Co. Founder and CEO Danny Signorelli aims to bring Fort Bend County a city-like community featuring all “the conveniences of life.”
“We are excited to bring new development to the area and help satisfy strong demand for quality places to live, work and play,” Signorelli said in a news release.
“Fort Bend County is one of the fastest-growing counties in America and we look forward to being a part of this growth. Austin Point has a dynamic master plan with a focus on the outdoors, green space and nature.”
Growth projections from Woods & Poole have Fort Bend County exceeding 1 million residents by 2027 and 1.8 million by 2050.
The 2021 study found the population in Fort Bend grew from 590,253 to an estimated 857,324 since 2010. Developers are expected to break ground during the second quarter of 2022.
The development will be the future intersection of the Grand Parkway and Fort Bend Parkway. The community’s initial main entrance is planned along FM 762, south of I-69 and George Ranch High School. Executives state the community will be just a 25-minute drive from the Texas Medical Center and downtown Houston.
The Signorelli Co. is notably responsible for developing the award-winning Valley Ranch master-planned community in Montgomery County, Magnolia Springs in Magnolia and Caney Mills in Conroe.
For more information and updates, visit www.austinpoint.com.
