A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against six individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses. Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Ray Anthony Ochoa, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Feb. 11, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Stephanie Elizabeth Novreske, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Feb. 11, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Oslay Benavides Aguila, violation of motor fuel tax requirements, a second-degree felony, Feb. 16, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Oslay Benavides Aguila, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, a third-degree felony, Feb. 16, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Yadier Herrera Moreno, violation of motor fuel tax requirements, a second-degree felony, Feb. 16, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Yadier Herrera Moreno, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, a third-degree felony, Feb. 16, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Lawrence Ray Martinez, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Judge Steve Rogers.
Everardo Lerma Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 22, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Mark Rivera Luna, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 27, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
