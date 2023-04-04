SUGAR LAND— Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital welcomeed board-certified hematologist oncologist Nabeel K. Shalan, M.D. to Houston Methodist Oncology Partners at Sugar Land.
Shalan is a graduate of The University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. Shalan then completed a hematology-oncology fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine.
“I am excited to join Houston Methodist Oncology Partners at Sugar Land,” said Shalan.
“I strive to provide the highest level of medical care to patients with cancer and blood diseases, including leading edge therapies and the use of personalized medicine, all in a compassionate and patient-centered setting.”
Shalan joins Patrick Prath, M.D., Sindhu Nair, M.D., Kirtan Nautiyal, M.D., and Andrew Johnsrud, MD where he will care for hematology and oncology patients.
Houston Methodist Sugar Land is Fort Bend County’s only hospital with American College of Surgeons — Commission on Cancer (CoC) accreditation. The CoC accreditation demonstrates a commitment to providing the best cancer care by providing a vast scope of high quality, specialized services – screening, diagnostics, genetic testing, advanced technology, clinical trials and patient support.
“Joining the well-established team at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners allows me to utilize my 17 years of experience and collaborate with experts to offer my patients the latest and most sophisticated treatment options,” said Shalan.
Houston Methodist Oncology Partners is located at 16659 Southwest Fwy. in Medical Office Building 2, Suite 131, on the Houston Methodist Sugar Land campus. To make an appointment with Dr. Shalan, or another oncologist, call Houston Methodist Oncology Partners at 281.201.6669.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland to learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Nabeel Shalan, M.D.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.