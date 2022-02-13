Fort Bend County Commissioners’ Court unanimously approved several measures to provide financial relief to county small businesses impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The relief will come in the form of $2 million to fund grants for small businesses in need and online training related to helping them find necessary aid going forward.
During Tuesday’s session at the Fort Bend County Courthouse, court members approved several actions related to small business pandemic relief. The first action was approving $2 million for the Regional Revolving Loan Program. The decision comes from an agreement between Fort Bend County and the Houston-Galveston Area Council Governments. The program will be effective until Dec. 31, 2028.
Funds for the program will come from the revenue replacement portion of the American Rescue Plan Act. County Judge KP George said the cooperation between areas on a relief bill like this was the first of its kind.
“We’re really plowing new ground here,” Judge George said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales believes this program will be instrumental in providing opportunities to potential business owners from marginalized backgrounds.
“This will go a long way in assisting minorities and women in starting a business,” Morales said. “Hopefully other jurisdictions will take up this lead too.”
Additionally, court members approved a second round of grants to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The first round of relief distributed more than $50 million to 7,000 area businesses. Representatives for MPact Strategic Consulting, the company employed by the county to manage the finances of small business pandemic relief, said that while demand for relief has waned, there are still industries and businesses dealing with the pandemic. They pointed to the recent Omnicron variant-related surges as a particularly difficult hurdle for area businesses.
The second round of grants will not require any changes to the existing distribution program or budget. Businesses that applied for relief in the earlier round can expect a shortened application process this time. Businesses that previously received assistance in the first round will be required to exhaust their earlier funds before being granted additional relief.
MPact Consulting will be reviewing applications this round as well. MPact Consulting CEO and President Spurgeon Robinson says a business showing a 15 percent decline in output on its 2021 financial records will be considered “in-need”. The company will also consider exceptions on a case-by-case basis.
Robinson told court members that county businesses across the board have demonstrated need, but specifically mentioned restaurants and transportation businesses.
Court members approved online training material, provided by MPact Consulting and set up by Fort Bend County Information Technology services, to help county small businesses. The material will be self-paced video lessons on applying for relief, steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and tips to perform better during the pandemic and afterwards. These videos will be available to small businesses and their employees through the Fort Bend County website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.