ROSENBERG — Terry got some big plays and moved the ball down the field during Saturday afternoon’s meeting with Kempner.
The Rangers just couldn’t find the end zone, falling 19-0 to a Cougars team that came into the contest without a win since Oct. 2, 2021.
“That’s kind of been the story of the year, to be honest with you,” Terry coach Darnell Jackson said. “It seems like we’re playing on one leg now, and every week we’re trying to get a new kid ready in a new position due to injuries and a lack of depth.
“It’s frustrating that we couldn’t get down there and punch it in on those drives.”
Senior quarterback Corban Evers completed seven of nine pass attempts for 148 yards and two scores, while also rushing for 29 yards and another score to lead the Cougars.
Evers hit senior receiver Antonio Jacobs twice for 55 yards and two scores, while Ikenna Ekwem and Luke Maxson also caught two passes for Kempner.
The 19 points scored by the Cougars accounts for more than 19% of the team’s scoring output for the season
Terry senior quarterback Jason Cruz completed eight of 16 tries for 34 yards and two interceptions. Cruz led the Rangers on the ground with 87 yards.
“It starts in practice,” Jackson said of his team’s struggles scoring. “If you’re not having a good week of practice, if you’re not executing in practice, you can’t expect to execute during the game.”
Kempner opened the scoring with 3:51 left in the first quarter when Evers rolled to his left and his Jacobs wide open for a 25-yard catch-and-run touchdown. The snap on the point-after attempt was bobbled and the try failed.
After junior linebacker AJ Ncho jumped on a Terry fumble at the Rangers’ 18, Evers ran it in from five yards out to put the Cougars up 13-0 with 2:45 remaining in the opening frame.
The Cougars, who had not scored more than 14 points in a game this season, got their third touchdown of the day with 5:56 left before halftime when Evers hit Edrion Gray on a slant that went 30 yards to the house.
Kempner missed the PAT wide left.
Terry turned the ball over deep in Kempner territory twice in the second half, with Jacobs picking off Cruz on fourth and seven from the Cougars’ 27 and Basit Adesanya getting the interception on fourth down from the Kempner eight to seal the win.
“We’ve got one week left, but there’s no quit in us,” Jackson said. “We’re going to continue to keep working to fix the problems that we have.”
Terry (2-7, 0-6) closes out its season Friday night when the Rangers host Manvel, while Kempner (1-8, 1-5) travels to face Angleton Friday.
