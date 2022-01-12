The 2022 powerlifting season began last week at the Bay City Invitational. The Brazos Cougars boys opened the season strong by taking home third place in the team standings with 25 points. Boling was the top team with 36 points.
Bryan Maldonado won the boys 123-pound division with a total weight of 800 pounds. He also had the top squat (320), bench press (175) and dead lift (305) for the division.
Joey Townsend was first in the boys’ 165-pound division with 1,270 pounds. He topped the squat (500), bench press (270) and dead lift (500) for 165.
Sergio Martinez was second in the boys’ 132-pound division with 695 pounds.
Kasey Zientek was second in the boys’ 220-pound division. He posted 1,335 pounds and had the top squat at 575 pounds. Kasey’s teammates Seth Wherry (990) and Hayden Minds (940) finished fifth and sixth in the 220-pound division.
Gauge McCain posted 825 pounds in the 165-pound division for seventh place. In 181-pounds, Samuel Mieth was eighth with 660 pounds.
Brayden Hazelka (check if Hanzelka) was 13th in the 148-pound class with 600 pounds.
For the girls, the Cougarettes were fifth overall in the team standings with 18 points. Splendora was first overall with 56 points.
Marlena Nunn was first in the 259-plus-pound division with 595 pounds, topping the squat (175), bench press (170) and dead lift (250).
Joanna Ramos was second in the 181-pound division with 660 pounds.
Jemma Zahradnik was fourth in the 114-pound division with 470 pounds. Sara Rincon-Morales was fourth in the girls 123-pound division with 425 pounds.
Tiona Steward was third in the 220-pound division with 660 pounds.
Brazos will compete in the Rice Consolidated meet on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.