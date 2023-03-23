RICHMOND — Devin Cummings tossed six scoreless innings, Quinten Hickson drew two walks and scored once and Travis used a five-run second inning to beat district-rival George Ranch 5-0 Monday.
Jacob Faltine, Rhett Koudelka and Lorenzo Miranda recorded one double and one RBI each for the Tigers.
Cummings struck out six and walked one across six scoreless, three-hit frames in the start. Maguire Gholson pitched a 1-2-3 inning on eight pitches to close out the win for Travis.
Ryan Barton, Blake Beheler and Trent Richards each went 1-3 for the Longhorns.
Chase Kurts got the start on the bump, going 1.2 innings and allowing five runs on two hits and two walks, striking out four. Conner Hinton threw 3.1 frames, striking out seven and walking two against a pair of hits.
Joe Hernandez allowed one hit in a scoreless inning in relief for George Ranch.
After a scoreless first inning, Miranda singled in Jayden Porter in the bottom of the second to put Travis up 1-0.
Two batters later, Brandon Ray loaded the bases for Travis after being plunked by Kurts. Oscar Diaz scored on a wild pitch three pitches later to put the Tigers up 2-0.
Faltine drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk one batter later before Koudelka singled in Ray to stretch the advantage to 4-0. Quinten Hickson scored on a passed ball two pitches later to finish the scoring for the Tigers.
Travis out-hit George Ranch 5-3, while both teams committed two errors.
George Ranch rebounded on Tuesday with a 6-4 win at Bush.
The Longhorns fell behind entering the seventh, down 4-2.
Brandon Mays tied the game for the Longhorns after smacking a roundball that led to an error.
The mishap brought home two Longhorns that tied the game at four.
Grant Reynolds, with two outs, recorded the go-ahead runs with a two-run RBI that completed the Longhorns’ rally.
Mays and Reynolds recorded a pair of RBIs each, while Tre Aikens drove in one.
Aikens went three-for-four at the plate with a double and a triple.
Pitcher Briggs Surratt earned the victory for the Longhorns, going 3⅔ innings with five strikeouts.
George Ranch (8-12-2, 2-3) hosts Hightower Friday at 7 p.m., while Travis (6-11-2, 2-1) travels to Sugar Land to take on Austin Friday night at 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.