Betty Ann (Goates) Gorka, 85, of Richmond, Texas passed away on March 13, 2022. She was born on August 1, 1936 in Fort Bend County to Josh and Millie (Calk) Goates. Betty was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rosenberg.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, James F. “Butch” Gorka; grandson, Jason Michael Hall; and siblings, Wilburn Goates and Nettie Bell Prihoda.
Survivors include her son, David Gorka; daughter, Diana Gorka Hall; sisters, Louise Phillips and Bonnie Fogle; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with Pastor Nate Sprinkle officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include Josh Pitts, Ryan Henke, Mark Urbanski, Lane Wade, Greg Nowak and Wade Goates.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Texas A & M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
