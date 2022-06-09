Christi Prihoda, a wife, mother, Needville Middle School teacher and member of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church was diagnosed with Stage Four, Triple Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer in March 2022.
Prihoda has been fighting her breast cancer for four months by undergoing chemotherapy at MD Anderson and by working with Integrative Medicine to incorporate natural healing.
Her childhood friend and college roommate, Cassidy Matula, described Prihoda as selfless and deserving of all the help and support she can get.
“Christi is the kind of person who would give [you the] shirt off [her] back if you needed it,” Matula said. “I’ve known her since grade school and she will help anybody in need.”
On top of her caring personality, Matula claims that Prihoda has managed to maintain an optimistic attitude towards her diagnosis.
“She is probably the strongest person I know [and] she has stayed positive from the beginning,” Matula explained. “I took her to treatment yesterday and, you know, we could laugh through things and smile and talk about it. She has a strong, strong support system, which helps.”
Unfortunately, fighting breast cancer takes a lot more than a kind personality and a positive attitude.
Modern medicine can cost thousands of dollars per month, so to combat the extreme expenses, Prihoda’s close friends and family are hosting a fundraising event in her honor.
Prihoda’s long-time friend, Kara Piepers, is helping organize the fundraising event to raise money for Prihoda’s medical bills and related needs.
The event coordinators are currently accepting donations for the auctions, and encourage the community to take part.
“Anything that the community can give would be greatly appreciated,” Piepers said. “She’s been a part of Farm Bureau forever and she’s always been [the] one giving back to family and friends and I think its time that we do it [for her] too.”
The event will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at the Needville Columbus Hall and will include a $12 dinner, a silent auction, a live auction and a 50/50 raffle. T
ickets can be purchased at Lilly Kay’s Boutique, St. Michael’s Church Office or the Fort Bend County Texas Farm Bureau on Hwy. 36. Contact Kimberly Rohde at 281-389-6498 for more information.
