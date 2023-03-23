Venardos Circus returns to Richmond March 30-April 9

RICHMOND — Back by popular demand, Venardos Circus (pronounced veh-NARR-dos), a Broadway-style animal-free circus, is thrilled to return to Dry Creek Social Club, 3333 FM359, Richmond with its all-new “Let’s Build a Dream” tour from March 30 through April 9.
This season, Venardos Circus leans into its motto of “Let’s Build a Dream” as it unveils a whole new experience for fans in its brand new, Italian-made red-andwhite striped tent with expanded seating around a central stage. There will be 15 shows over two weeks.
The tent will be set up the day prior to opening night. “We are America’s circus! Our team is thrilled to return to Richmond with a brand-new show,” explained ringmaster and producer, Kevin Venardos.
“Our hearts are on the road, and we look forward to coming back to a city that was so supportive of us all these years.” Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation. Show schedule will be as follows:
■ Thursday, March 30 – 7 p.m.
■ Friday, March 31 – 7 p.m.
■ Saturday, April 1– 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
■ Sunday, April 2 - 1 p.m. and 4p.m.
■ Wednesday, April 5 – 7 p.m.
■ Thursday, April 6 – 7 p.m.
■ Friday, April 7 – 7 p.m.
■ Saturday, April 8 – 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
■ Sunday, April 9 - 1 p.m. and 4p.m.
Tickets: General Admission tickets starting at $16.95 for youth under age 12 and $27.95 for adults. One babe in arms is admitted free with each paying adult. (One year old or younger per paying adult seated on a lap). Premium Reserved seating is available for premium pricing.
Please visit www.Liveyourcircusdream.com.
In the brand-new larger tent, fans will still enjoy the intimate feel and proximity to the performers but with enhanced views of aerial acts due to the taller design of the tent.
The VIP Experience will offer assigned seating closest to the stage with guests escorted to their positions, provided with a special swag bag, and awarded with other special experiences. Premium seating will occupy a multi-tier riser to provide greater visibility.
The circus performers also are the crew in this traveling tour, much like the original circus tradition. There are no animals in Venardos Circus. Parking is free. Festive preshow entertainment begins an hour prior to showtime. Concessions available when doors open.
Classic circus treats like fresh popcorn, cotton candy, housemade all-natural pink lemonade, nachos, packaged candy, and more are available for presale online or in the tent. Complete show schedule available at www.VenardosCircus.com.
What to expect on site:
■ Parking area is flat so there is easy handicap access between the lot and the tent.
■ Concessions are available but we encourage guests to order online when purchasing tickets. Contactless payment options available.
■ The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission The Venardos Circus has been touring the U.S. since its debut at the L.A. County Fair in 2014.
It is reinventing the American Circus tradition for a new generation with Broadway-style flair, bringing joy to people across the U.S. Theatre lovers and nostalgic circus fans alike will appreciate the intimate experience and sentimental way the show pays homage to circus traditions through the lens of high-quality entertainment for a modern family audience.
For more information, please visit www.venardoscircus.com.
In June 2018, “CBS Sunday Morning” featured Venardos during its Sunday morning magazine show.
The show is anchored by longtime broadcaster Jane Pauley and the Venardos piece was developed by contributor Scott Simon of NPR - https://www. cbsnews.com/news/the-man-behind-venardos-circus/
