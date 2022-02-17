The Houston Glass Show & Sale begins Friday

The 2022 Houston Glass Show will be held Feb. 18-20 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.
“We are pleased to display an ever increasing variety of glassware and pottery for sale,” said show organizer Max Miller. “Vendors will be offering American Brilliant Cut Glass, Pattern Glass, Carnival Glass, Art Glass, Mid Century Modern Glass, Depression Era Glass, and pottery covering 1870-1980.”
The event will feature two buildings with 50 dealers from 12 different states.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend all three days, and admission on Friday applies to the entire weekend.
The Preview and Sale on Friday runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“The participating dealers are very knowledgeable and glad to hear about your collections and interests,” Miller said.
There will be an exhibit from The West Virginia Museum of Glass with reference books for sale.
Each dealer has specific knowledge about American glass companies Cambridge, Heisey, Fostoria, Blenko, Morgantown, Duncan Miller, Tiffin, Westmoreland, Anchor Hocking, and Beaumont.
In Building B will be the Antique show with Jewelry, Texana, Silver, Linens, and Pottery.
The show is held at The Fort Bend County Fairgrounds at 4310 Hwy 36 S. in Rosenberg.
For more information visit www.maxmillerantiques.com or email Miller at mmxglass@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.