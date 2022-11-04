The Fort Bend Art Center to celebrate authors and illustrators during unique book signing event

Since her peers often use their skills to illustrate and design books, Richmond artist Nina Struthers is setting the stage for a public event that will offer them a chance to showcase their book illustrations or writings.

The event, suitably called The Book Signing & Meet and Greet, will feature more than a dozen creators whose works cover several topics.

“We want the community to know that there are plenty of talented and creative authors and illustrators right here in Fort Bend County and [the surrounding] area,” said Struthers, who is also the marketing director of the Fort Bend Art Center.

The Book Signing is set for noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 at The Fort Bend Art Center (2012 Ave. G in Rosenberg) and coincides with Small Business Saturday, which Struthers said was intentional.

“Many artists commonly have their own businesses,” Struthers said, explaining that holding the book signing on Small Business Saturday will help local artists promote or sell their work.

As the center’s marketing director and an Art League Fort Bend member, Struthers is adamant about getting recognition for Fort Bend artists and encouraging the community to support the knacks of established and budding creators.

In September, the art center hosted its Art & Antiques Walk during the 5th Annual Ride to Rosenberg community car show.

Although she said the art walk felt a bit dwarfed by the car show, she wasn’t disappointed because the atmosphere was energetic, and the participating artists had a chance to showcase paintings, jewelry, ink art, and fused glass.

“One artist did abstracts with children which was a lot of fun for the kids,” said Struthers. “Between the car show and the art, there was a big crowd and a lot of color and music.”

The upcoming Book Signing event, however, focuses on artists who also flourish in writing or illustrating books. On Nov. 26, the Fort Bend Art Center in Rosenberg will open for business as usual, but, this time, each author will have a table with most of them displaying their books for sale, which, of course, they’ll sign. Coffee and refreshments will be available, too.

The featured artists include Struthers, Jennifer Frnka, Cheryl Pavlas Harris, Denise Adams, Russell Autrey, Elizabeth Marie, Sharon Collins, Terry Golden, Joy Saxton, Julie Conner, Denise Bossarte, Linda Pietz, George Becket and Nanette Stein.

“If you love books, as well as, children’s books, we will have a wonderful assortment available,” Struthers said.

FIVE YEARS AND COUNTING

The Book Signing event isn’t the only November perk or the art center — this month marks the fifth year the center has been operational.

The Fort Bend Art Center, which opened in 2017, gives members of the Art League Of Fort Bend a sizable space to study and exhibit their works. Established in 1957, the art league is a nonprofit run by volunteers dedicated to cultivating an appreciation for the arts and furthering artistic development.

Before the art center opened, the league used a smaller gallery on Third Street in Rosenberg.

Nowadays, the league’s artists can exhibit their pieces — from paintings, photography, jewelry and encaustic art to printmaking, drawing and textile art — in the 6,000-square-foot Fort Bend Art Center, which opens from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

In addition to the art gallery, the center offers on-site studio artists and art and music classes. It also includes a gift store.

Struthers said the gallery exhibitions are changed each quarter, and most art is for sale. Proceeds from sales, including those in the gift shop, support the artists and the Art League of Fort Bend.

Since its doors opened, membership “has blossomed — even with [the] COVID [pandemic],” Struthers said, adding that art education, community outreach and exhibitions are the main routes the league takes to increase local artistic development.

A recent example is Fulshear artist Eugenia Garcia, who volunteers at Fort Bend Hope, an education-focused nonprofit in Rosenberg. With her mentorship and assistance, the students who attend the nonprofit created the Hope Tree painting in the facility. “I just love seeing the kids light up,” she told The Herald when asked what she most enjoyed about teaching art at Fort Bend Hope. “It’s fun to see them grow and to be giving back somehow.”

Other local artists’ works are also exhibited at Attack Poverty, the Fort Bend Museum, the Pecan Grove Country Club, and the Sugar Land Airport.

“It’s a great opportunity to really dig into the community,” Struthers said enthusiastically. “Each venue changes our art about every three to four months. When we change out, an interested artist will being several pieces of art which will go before a jury [and] they will be notified whether their art has been accepted.”

Just last month, the league hosted its Fall 2022 LSAG Judged Open Art Show and is currently preparing for a workshop in February. This workshop will run for four days and will be led by nationally-recognized artist Joan Fullerton, whose works have been exhibited in galleries, juried shows and museums since the early 70s. She also leads national and international workshops in watercolor, oil, acrylic and mixed media collage.

Her upcoming workshop — “Intuitive Exploration With Acrylic And Collage” — is set for Feb 20-23.

Registration is open for the workshop on the Art League of Fort Bend’s website artleaguefortbend.org.

TAKING OFF

Considering the impact of the Fort Bend Art Center, and the progression of the art league’s community involvement and membership, Struthers said reaching the five-year milestone is fulfilling.

She also notes that because the league offers family memberships, “there has been growth in the amount of youth who visit [the] center and enter [the] two Lone Star Art Guild competitions held every year.”

“Things have really taken off,” she said.

“We waited a long time for the opportunity to have a building so that we can provide artistic opportunities for artists and those artists who teach art — we have about 30 gallery artists who exhibit regularly at the center.”

The Fort Bend Art Center “has really added to the Rosenberg community,” she added. “The center has become more like a family where we encourage each other, support one another and welcome new artists, and their creations.”